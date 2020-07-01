Brickbat: I See Your Picture

Minnesota State Patrol trooper Albert Kuehne has been charged with two counts of felony stalking. Prosecutors say Kuehne responded to a single-car wreck involving a woman detained as a possible drunk driver. They say Kuehne took the woman's phone and messaged nude photos the woman had of herself on her phone to his own phone while she was being treated by paramedics. Kuehne faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge.