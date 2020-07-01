Brickbat: I See Your Picture

Minnesota State Patrol trooper Albert Kuehne has been charged with two counts of felony stalking. Prosecutors say Kuehne responded to a single-car wreck involving a woman detained as a possible drunk driver. They say Kuehne took the woman's phone and messaged nude photos the woman had of herself on her phone to his own phone while she was being treated by paramedics. Kuehne faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge.
Unleash Your Inner Libertarian
Recent Comments
- Chris Future on Crest Introduces New More Socially Conscious Tooth Blackening Paste
- Chris Future on Dixie Chicks Change Name To ‘Three Persons Of Non-Specific Gender And Regional Background’
- Chris Future on Doctors Recommend Locking Down And Reopening Repeatedly Until Everyone Has Nervous Breakdown
- Arganzo on Dixie Chicks Change Name To ‘Three Persons Of Non-Specific Gender And Regional Background’
- Jeff on Brickbat: Safe at Home
Please comment with your real name using good manners.