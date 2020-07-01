NASHVILLE, TN—While many on the left have taken a strong, anti-statue position, blaming statues for inequality and a number of unsolved murders, presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken a much softer stance and is often seen talking to statues. Controversy erupted, though, when Biden was spotted sniffing the sculpted hair of a Confederate statue.

The post Controversy As Biden Caught Sniffing Confederate Statue appeared first on The Babylon Bee.