Controversy As Biden Caught Sniffing Confederate Statue

Published by on | Leave a response

NASHVILLE, TN—While many on the left have taken a strong, anti-statue position, blaming statues for inequality and a number of unsolved murders, presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken a much softer stance and is often seen talking to statues. Controversy erupted, though, when Biden was spotted sniffing the sculpted hair of a Confederate statue.

The post Controversy As Biden Caught Sniffing Confederate Statue appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Article written by

Please comment with your real name using good manners.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x