Episode 1044 Scott Adams: Special Guest Carson Griffith and Lots About the Protests and Biden

Content:

Special Guest Carson Griffith is suing Daily Beast

If Biden is elected, Trump supporters will be hunted/victimized

What to expect from BLM and Antifa if Biden is elected

Is CHOP the Democrat vision for the entire country?

“Collective punishment” is a war crime, per the Geneva Convention

Joe Biden uses management jargon to not say anything

