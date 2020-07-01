My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Special Guest Carson Griffith is suing Daily Beast
- If Biden is elected, Trump supporters will be hunted/victimized
- What to expect from BLM and Antifa if Biden is elected
- Is CHOP the Democrat vision for the entire country?
- “Collective punishment” is a war crime, per the Geneva Convention
- Joe Biden uses management jargon to not say anything
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1044 Scott Adams: Special Guest Carson Griffith and Lots About the Protests and Biden appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.