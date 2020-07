U.S.—Riotous crowds rushed brick and mortar stores today to pick up copies of Mel Brooks' groundbreaking comedy Blazing Saddles before it permanently goes down the memory hole due to jokes that are off-limits in today's enlightened society of love and tolerance.

The post Frenzied Crowds Rush Stores To Pick Up Copy Of 'Blazing Saddles' Before It Goes Down Memory Hole appeared first on The Babylon Bee.