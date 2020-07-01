SACRAMENTO, CA—California Governor Gavin Newsom held a stern press conference today where he lectured people on how to celebrate their freedom safely and responsibly this independence day. In addition to banning most gatherings where people usually celebrate the fact that they live in a free country like the United States, Newsom reminded everyone that if they choose to celebrate July 4 with fireworks, the fireworks need to be launch indoors only.

The post Governor Newsom Orders Californians To Launch Fireworks Indoors This Year appeared first on The Babylon Bee.