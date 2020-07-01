Judge Luttig on How the D.C. Circuit Bungled the Flynn Case

[T]he court mistakenly believed that if the government is entitled to dismissal of its prosecution against Mr. Flynn now (which it is not, by the way), then Mr. Flynn is entitled to dismissal of his prosecution by the government now, too. But that is just not true, because the government's rights and interests in immediate dismissal are vastly different from and greater than Mr. Flynn's, which are lesser by far. And it is Mr. Flynn, not the government, who sought dismissal before Judge Sullivan can rule.

Knowingly or not, the Court of Appeals simply appears to have bungled perhaps the most consequential political constitutional case in recent memory.