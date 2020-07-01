Wirecard HQ Raided by Police

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Could Be Ready This Year

Goldman Sachs Wades into the Mask Debate

The Most Damaging Fake News of All Time

BUSINESS

Wirecard HQ Raided by Police

Prosecutors raided Wirecard’s headquarters in Munich, Germany this morning, because that’s the sort of thing that happens when you magic $2.1 billion into thin air.

Wirecard was one of Germany’s most promising fintech companies, until auditors discovered a $2.1 billion hole in the payment firm’s balance sheet two weeks ago. (More like UNbalance sheet, am I right?)

Since that day, the company has been in a scramble to survive, narrowly replacing its CEO, moments before he was arrested, and trying desperately to sell this flaming trash heap to anyone who will take it.

Twelve prosecutors and 33 police were involved in the operation, spanning four locations in two countries, a spokeswoman for the Munich authority said Wednesday.

Two locations in Austria were raided simultaneously, so Wirecard employees didn’t have time to make the paper shredders go brrr.

Then again, it’s been almost two weeks since the scandal broke. I’d be surprised if there was a single piece of unshredded paper in the entire company by the time prosecutors arrived this morning.

The raids come as Wirecard’s new administrator, Michael Jaffe, seeks to offload this gaping money hole on a buyer in the US.

Jaffe started working at the German payments firm in a compliance role literally the day before all hell broke loose. Which means he was either hired specifically to navigate the company through this scandal, or he lucked into the fastest promotion to CEO in the history of bad reasons to be promoted.

Regardless of how he got here, the scandal wrangler has thrown himself enthusiastically into the role and says he’s already received nibbles from investors interested in acquiring the company’s assets.

(But, like my agent always says, “a nibble does not a sandwich eat.” But that idiot seems to think there’s no demand for a hardboiled detective series about a talking pig who solves financial crimes, so what does he know?)

“A large number of investors from all over the world have already contacted us, who are interested in acquiring the core business or the independent business units that operate successfully on the market,” Jaffe said in a statement.

Interested investors that are definitely real (wink) aside, the company needs to hold on to as many of its clients as possible if Jaffe wants to sell its assets at a price worth selling.

Wirecard rose to become a member of Germany’s prestigious blue-chip DAX index from humble and horny beginnings, handling payments for gambling and adult websites. These days, the company counts financial giants like Visa and Mastercard among its clients. For now.

According to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters, key clients are already turning the back on the embattled payment firm.

“Key customers and employees are starting to turn their backs on Wirecard, significantly reducing its value. If Visa and Mastercard pull out it’s game over,” one of the people said.

MARKETS

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Could Be Ready This Year

Pfizer shares surged this morning after the pharmaceutical company released positive results in a closely-watched coronavirus vaccine trial. (The last time Pfizer had these many eyes on a human trial, it was to treat a condition of the gentleman’s pants, as they say.)

In a trial of 45 people, all patients who received the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies which have the potential to stop the virus.

(There’s a small possibility that antibodies do not prevent infection and we all will have to live underground for the foreseeable future. Or you know, invest in a whole bunch of hazmat suits.)

Pfizer says the antibodies in patients who received the treatment were 1.8 to 2.8 times higher than in recovered COVID patients. So, if infected folks can’t catch the virus, this vaccine should do the job.

“We are encouraged by the clinical data of BNT162b1, one of four mRNA constructs we are evaluating clinically, and for which we have positive, preliminary, topline findings,” Kathrin Jansen, head of Pfizer’s vaccine research and development, said in a press release.

“We are dedicated to develop potentially groundbreaking vaccines and medicines, and in the face of this global health crisis, we approach this goal with the utmost urgency.”

The little-blue-pill company said the vaccine was “generally well tolerated,” but the test group who received a high dose of the vaccine were more prone to getting a fever.

Shares of Pfizer surged 4% when it released the trial’s results this morning. The company says it plans to make up to 100 million doses of the vaccine this year and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021 (and honestly, at this point, I’m about ready to take a full-body in the stuff).

HEALTH

Goldman Sachs Wades into the Mask Debate

Wearing masks could save the US economy from a further 5% hit to GDP and give people with ugly mouths a chance at love, according to the nerds at Goldman Sachs.

A team of econodorks at Goldman, led by chief dorko Jan Hatzius, analyzed data of mask usage from dozens of nations.

The team found that a national mask mandate could be used as a substitute for further lockdowns and potentially offset a 5% hit to the economy (all while covering up weak little chins and cold sores).

“We start by showing that a national mandate would likely increase face mask usage meaningfully, especially in states such as Florida and Texas where masks remain largely voluntary to date,” said the Goldman researchers, while mysteriously covering the lower half of their face.

According to the study:

Mask usage increases by 25% following a state mask mandate Widespread mask usage results in lower cases and fatalities.

Therefore, a national mask mandate could effectively slow the spread of the virus to allow states to reopen and save the country a trillion dollars in GDP. (Or you know, it could start a war. Who knows?)

The Goldman report lands a little late for Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona; who have imposed new restrictions and rolled back their reopening schedules due to a surge in cases.

In Other News

( Source )

ONE LAST THING

The Most Damaging Fake News of All Time

By Guest Writer James Altucher

I grew up in my own prison. The bars were all the beliefs handed to me by society, my parents, my friends, my teachers, my bosses, my loved ones.

I’m not free of the prison. I suspect it’s impossible.

But being aware of the ways in which we are imprisoned, the ways in which free will is castrated on a daily basis, will help us be aware of where the bars are.

And some days, we can actually open them. We can run free. We can escape until we are caught again.

And I am always caught again.

Here are examples of the most damaging fake news in history:

A) A college education will lead to a good job and success.

B) Home ownership in the U.S. is a good investment. (Corollary fake news: Renting is “throwing money down the toilet.”)

C) The FDA (in the U.S.) makes the world safer by regulating prescription drugs.

D) War can somehow be justified. (Name a single war in history that was worth it.)

E) Democracy is better than any other system. (It often is, but not always, and blind trust in it can lead to fascism.)

F) Zero presidents of the U.S. have been corrupt. (12 presidents had slaves, for instance.)

G) Gold is “real” money and “fiat” money is fake.

H) Smart people don’t judge books by their covers (or people by their looks).

I) People should vote if they want to have a voice in society.

J) Marriage is something more than a government contract.

K) 401(k)s are a valid way to save for retirement.

L) Political parties. (Most parties have 40–50 “beliefs” in their platform. Most people will believe some from one party and other beliefs from other parties. There’s no party that represents all beliefs of a group of people, so elections become popularity contests.)

M) Media is the fourth branch of government. (This implies they are an unbiased informed way to “check” biases in the other branches.)

N) Reading news makes you informed. (Corollary of above.)

O) Google is not a division of the intelligence arm of the U.S. government.

P) The U.S. (and every country) doesn’t interfere in the elections of every other country.

Q) We have free will. (In which case, why are companies putting 65,000 advertisements a day in front of our brains?)

R) Terrorism is a threat. (In the past decade, for every one person that has died from terrorism, 1,049 people were killed by guns. And, a guess, 10,000 people from suicide.) Terrorism is only a strategy when an organization or state has no other resources to fight a war.

S) There is such a thing as “purpose” in life. For 200,000 years the only purpose was avoiding lions and having kids. Now for the past 20 years, people want to know their “purpose.”

T) Democrats are more ethical and intelligent than Republicans/ Republicans are more ethical and intelligent than Democrats.

U) Dreaming big leads to happiness. (Corollary: Having “big goals” leads to success.)

V) AI will lead to a computer becoming “awake.”

I wish I could get to “Z” but I’m running out.

[Editor’s note: Feel free to send in the biggest lies you’ve been told and we’ll feature them in the reader comments section.]

Our lives are currently ruled by fake news and most of us just choose which fake news to believe in and which to call “fake.”

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for 7/1/2020

DJIA $25,735.45 0.30% S&P Index 500 $3,115.90 0.50% NASDAQ $10,154.63 0.95% Gold $1,781.40 1.06% Silver $18.30 1.78% Bitcoin $9,249.30 1.05%

The Dow rallied more than 200 points yesterday, closing out its best quarter since 1987.

General Mills expects elevated demand to continue after comparable sales rose 16% in the last quarter.

New York City delayed the start of indoor dining today, a major part of its reopening plan.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Paper Shredders Go Brrr appeared first on Laissez Faire.