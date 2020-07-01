“Rockland County [N.Y.] Issues Subpoenas, Fines to Contain Coronavirus Cluster”

From the New York Post (Bernadette Hogan and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon):

Rockland County is playing hardball to contain a coronavirus cluster, issuing subpoenas and threatening $2,000 daily fines to force a group of partygoers to cooperate with health officials.

At issue is a party in mid-June in the town of Clarkstown where as many as 100 people were exposed to the deadly bug and eight have already tested positive—yet the revelers refuse to assist the county, lohud.com reported Wednesday.

"My staff has been told that a person does not wish to or have to speak to my disease investigators," county Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said at a press conference.

"They hang up. They deny being at the party, even though we have found their names from another party attending or a parent provides us with the information. They do not answer their cell phones and do not call back."

"This must stop," Ruppert said. "Unfortunately, I am now forced by these circumstances to send subpoenas to the individuals who are required to cooperate with us. Failure to comply will be costly—$2,000 per day." …