My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Seattle’s Mayor Durkan’s masterful handling of CHOP
- I borrowed AOC’s persuasion technique
- My “If Biden is elected” tweet
- Trump supporters are already being targeted for violence
- Violence is on the table, Trump supporters are being hunted
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1045 Scott Adams: Republicans Being Hunted, Trump Masks, CHOP Stop, Racist Statue Chess appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Please comment with your real name using good manners.