Locked and Loaded with Sturm Ruger & Co.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average Chart for Sturm Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR).

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. — together with its subsidiaries — designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments: firearms and castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Now, below is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average Chart for Sturm Ruger & Co., Inc.

Back in January, the RGR 1-Month Price crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating RGR is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

Guess what happened next…

Sure enough, prices continued to rise.

Since the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in January, when the stock was around $49.52, the stock has seen a 53.7% increase.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

This bullish price trend makes RGR a good candidate for a call option purchase.

As long as the 1-Month Price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down offering a better buying opportunity in a bullish market.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

The Power of Options

On June 12, we highlighted Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), noting that TWLO stock had retraced below the Upper Keltner Channel offering a prime buying opportunity.

If you happened to have purchased TWLO shares on that day, you’d already be up 20.7%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 175.5% in just under three weeks’ time!

That’s the power of options.

