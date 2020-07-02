Really Interesting Theological Discussion Ruined By Someone Pulling Out A Bible Verse

PALM BEACH, FL—Some friends were having a thought-provoking theological discussion, diving deep into the possible nature of God and of the afterlife. However, just as the discussion seemed to be nearing some really intriguing philosophical territory, one member of the group, Kyle Guy, pulled out his phone and read a verse directly from the Bible.

