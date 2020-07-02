The National Guard at the Lincoln Memorial

D.C. National Guard members blocked access to the Lincoln Memorial on June 2 while protesters gathered around the reflecting pool where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963. The National Park Service told New York Times reporter Katie Rogers that the memorial was blocked on the orders of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

