The National Guard at the Lincoln Memorial

D.C. National Guard members blocked access to the Lincoln Memorial on June 2 while protesters gathered around the reflecting pool where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963. The National Park Service told New York Times reporter Katie Rogers that the memorial was blocked on the orders of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
Unleash Your Inner Libertarian
Recent Comments
- Chris Future on Q-Anon: ‘The Trump Pacification’ Project Continues
- Chris Future on N.Y. State Bill to Ban “Hate Speech” from Social Media
- Syx on ‘We Can’t Just Overturn Precedent,’ Says Supreme Court Justice Of Nation Where Slavery Was Once Legal
- Chris Future on Crest Introduces New More Socially Conscious Tooth Blackening Paste
- Chris Future on Dixie Chicks Change Name To ‘Three Persons Of Non-Specific Gender And Regional Background’
Please comment with your real name using good manners.