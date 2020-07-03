Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

The

Seventh

C

ircuit

brings us its latest installment addressing the propriety of certain Wisconsin election laws under the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. The upshot: The state can limit the hours and days

for

early voting; the state can require people live there for 28 or more days before be

com

ing eligible to vote for

offices

other than the president

; the state can require documentary proof of residence to register; the state can limit sending absentee ballots via email or fax to just a few narrow categories of voters; the state cannot require educational institutions to indicate whether students are citizens for them to be able to use college IDs; the state can refuse to accept expired student IDs; the state cannot demand students provide proof of current enrollment in addition to ID

;

and

the district court must reassess whether the state has made it too hard to get a voting credential for people who cannot readily obtain one.