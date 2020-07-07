Episode 1050 Scott Adams PART1: I’ll Be Testing My Freedom of Speech Today. Confederate Flags, Fake College, Bad Experts

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
- The press is illegitimately hiding COVID decreasing death rate
- The weird and unintentional impact of BLM
- Solving problems you aren’t allowed to discuss
- Protesters are the dumbest among us
- How you act when stopped by police, determines the outcome
- Does vitamin D explain why viruses die out in summer?
