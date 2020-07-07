FEE President Emeritus Larry Reed on Character Being an Essential Ingredient of Republican Government

FEE President Emeritus Larry Reed recently joined Dr. Tom G. Palmer on an episode the Atlas Network's show "Talks with Tom."

Episode description from the Atlas Network:

Episode 5: Character: The Essential Ingredient in Republican Government

Is personal character an essential ingredient in constitutional government? What did the founders of the American republic have to say on the question? Does our freedom rest on the character of our citizens and our legislators and officers? Those questions are especially important during a crisis such as the world is experiencing now.

Lawrence Reed, president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education, has spent a lifetime studying and writing about character. In addition to writing Real Heroes: Inspiring True Stories of Courage, Character, and Conviction, Reed has written on the Great Depression, American economic history, and much else. His latest book is Was Jesus a Socialist?