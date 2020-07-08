400 Princeton Faculty Demand Committee for “Investigation and Discipline of Racist … Research and Publication”

A Princeton faculty letter calls for eliminating academic freedom via a committee that would review all publications for racist thought (racist defined by the committee). It was issued on….July 4th. https://t.co/VeU9LICqbR
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
The relevant paragraph:
Constitute a committee composed entirely of faculty that would oversee the investigation and discipline of racist behaviors, incidents, research, and publication on the part of faculty, following a protocol for grievance and appeal to be spelled out in Rules and Procedures of the Faculty. Guidelines on what counts as racist behavior, incidents, research, and publication will be authored by a faculty committee for incorporation into the same set of rules and procedures.
Thanks to Paul Mirengoff (PowerLine) for the pointer.