SUMMERSVILLE, MO—Medical experts in Brown County were investigating local churches to find out which one was responsible for a recent COVID-19 outbreak. The investigators bypassed a freeway protest, had their car stopped and almost burned out by rioters, and circumvented a BLM march to get to Brown County Baptist Church on the outskirts of town.

