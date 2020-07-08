Episode 1051 Scott Adams: If You Can Read This, I Have Not Been Cancelled. Let’s Push it a Little Farther.

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- A cabinet position for data analysis
- Institutional racism is 95% the teachers union
- NBC Universal will discriminate by race and gender
- Kanye’s genius party name and slogan
- President Trump’s coronavirus math is correct
- Kayleigh McEnany Neuters “dark and divisive”
