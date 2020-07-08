Episode 1051 Scott Adams: If You Can Read This, I Have Not Been Cancelled. Let’s Push it a Little Farther.

July 8, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • A cabinet position for data analysis
  • Institutional racism is 95% the teachers union
  • NBC Universal will discriminate by race and gender
  • Kanye’s genius party name and slogan
  • President Trump’s coronavirus math is correct
  • Kayleigh McEnany Neuters “dark and divisive” 

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1051 Scott Adams: If You Can Read This, I Have Not Been Cancelled. Let’s Push it a Little Farther. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,