“Black [Palmdale,] California Man Found Hanging From a Tree Died of Suicide, Officials Say”

CNN (Jon Passantino & Jenn Selva) reports, on a case that was pretty prominent in the news together with a similar hanging in Victorville:
The death of a 24-year-old California man who was found hanging from a tree last month has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department….
The determination came after a "thorough" investigation with the California Department of Justice and the FBI, sheriff's officials said at a press conference Thursday…..
Fuller died 10 days after another Black man, Malcolm Harsch, was found hanging in Victorville, about 50 miles from Palmdale. The deaths aroused suspicion of foul play….
The Victorville hanging has also been declared a suicide.