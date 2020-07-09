Episode 1052 Scott Adams: Single Parent Households, Biden and Beethoven Both Decomposing, Ye Systems, Schools, More

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Who caused the current division in our country?

A new category of FAKE NEWS

BLM acts like 95% of the problem…doesn’t matter

Don Lemon talking like a conservative in 2013

Examples of President Trump’s impressive leadership

Biden’s platform policies…is he a Republican?

