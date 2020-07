NASHVILLE, TN—After weeks on end being harrassed by his kids and wife, local father Seth Atley finally had a spare moment to play video games last night. He plopped down on the couch, fired up his favorite first-person shooter on his Xbox, and got to spend a full 15 minutes downloading patches before a child screamed somewhere in the house.

The post Father's Only Spare Moment To Play Video Games Spent Downloading Updates appeared first on The Babylon Bee.