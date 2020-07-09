Matthew Larosiere: Director of Legal Policy at the Firearms Policy Coalition

Facebook

On this guest episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam Jacobs has Matthew Larosiere on the show.

Matthew Larosiere is the Director of Legal Policy at the Firearms Policy Coalition and an unashamed supporter of the Second Amendment without exceptions. He is also an early adopter of the 3D printer, something that he has become very skilled at using to make full firearms, firearms components, and other pieces. He believes that 3D printed guns are not just a Second Amendment issue, but also a First Amendment issue. His position in the FPC brings him into close contact with breaking legal issues and emerging attacks on the Second Amendment.

Sam talked with Mr. Larosiere about the reaction of the Michigan Legislature to legally armed protesters, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s move to ban so-called “ghost guns” without due legal process and, of course, 3D printed guns and why they’re so important — and cool.

Matthew’s Links:

Other Helpful Links:

Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45

