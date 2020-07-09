Zillow is Signed, Sealed, and Delivered

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., noting the stock has been making a series of higher-highs and higher-lows since late-February.

Today’s chart is for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z).

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through four segments:

Homes Internet Media and technology Mortgages

The company’s platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Now, the Daily Price chart below shows that Z is in a price uptrend because the current price of Z is trading higher than it was exactly six months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) chart is shown below the Daily Price Chart.

On Balance Volume measures volume flow with a single easy-to-read Line. Volume Flow precedes price movement and helps sustain the price uptrend. When a stock closes up, volume is added to the line. When a stock closes down, volume is subtracted from the line. A cumulative total of these additions and subtractions form the OBV Line.

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume line for Z is sloping up. An up-sloping line indicates that the volume is heavier on up days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure. Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, On Balance Volume is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

The numerical value of the On Balance Volume line is not important. We simply want to see an up-sloping line to confirm a price up trend, which is displayed in the chart above.

We’ll be sure to keep following Zillow Group, Inc., as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds it’s selling pressure and the price uptrend continues.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

The Power of Options

On June 15, we highlighted Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), noting that VEEV’s 1-Month Price was trading above the 10-Month SMA since March.

If you happened to have purchased VEEV shares on that day, you’d already be up 16.3%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 161.5% in just under a months’ time!

That’s the power of options.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post Zillow is Signed, Sealed, and Delivered appeared first on Laissez Faire.