Congratulations to Sam Bray,

on having his "Necessary and Proper" and "Cruel and Unusual": Hendiadys in the Constitution, 102 Va. L. Rev. 687 (2016), cited in Justice Thomas's dissent yesterday in Trump v. Mazars USA. Nice!
