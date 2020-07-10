Episode 1053 Scott Adams: Talking With Michael Shellenberger About Apocalypse Never, A Terrific Book

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Special Guest: Environmental activist, Michael Shellenberger
- De Blasio paints BLM in front of Trump Tower
- Startup Ground News compares multiple news sources
- A list of people who have called for boycotts of other companies
- Joe Biden’s country destroying proposals
- Unrestricted immigration and the black community
