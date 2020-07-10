Episode 1053 Scott Adams: Talking With Michael Shellenberger About Apocalypse Never, A Terrific Book

July 10, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Special Guest: Environmental activist, Michael Shellenberger
  • De Blasio paints BLM in front of Trump Tower
  • Startup Ground News compares multiple news sources
  • A list of people who have called for boycotts of other companies
  • Joe Biden’s country destroying proposals
  • Unrestricted immigration and the black community

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1053 Scott Adams: Talking With Michael Shellenberger About Apocalypse Never, A Terrific Book appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,