My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Special Guest: Environmental activist, Michael Shellenberger

De Blasio paints BLM in front of Trump Tower

Startup Ground News compares multiple news sources

A list of people who have called for boycotts of other companies

Joe Biden’s country destroying proposals

Unrestricted immigration and the black community

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1053 Scott Adams: Talking With Michael Shellenberger About Apocalypse Never, A Terrific Book appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.