Episode 1054 Scott Adams: I Unveil my Digital Bill of Rights, Talk About Roger Stone, Mock AOC, China Threat and More

July 11, 2020
Content:

  • AOC complains about “cancel culture” complaints
  • China’s misbehavior is worse than imagined
  • Amazon’s Tik Tok memo
  • Roger Stone’s sentence commutation
  • A digital bill of rights

