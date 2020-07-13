Episode 1056 Scott Adams PART1: Pandemic Loserthink, Artists Behaving Badly, Protesters Being Bad

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Trump supporters, seeing physical danger…will vote

Becoming used to Biden’s cognitive decline

The unasked question for BLM

Risk management and the value of masks

Republicans view this election as an EXTINCTION EVENT

