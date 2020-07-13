BETHESDA, MD—President Trump really is playing 11D Settlers of Catan while the rest of us are playing 2D Tiddlywinks.
The post Genius Trump Wears Mask Causing Media To Question Effectiveness Of Masks appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
BETHESDA, MD—President Trump really is playing 11D Settlers of Catan while the rest of us are playing 2D Tiddlywinks.
The post Genius Trump Wears Mask Causing Media To Question Effectiveness Of Masks appeared first on The Babylon Bee.