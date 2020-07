Amid calls for justice, NFL teams are taking bold steps to change their team names and end racism. This has caused controversy since everyone is racist. Are you confused? Never fear! We at The Babylon Bee are here to educate you. We believe that all 32 teams were built by a system of whiteness that must be dismantled, one team name at a time.

The post Here's What's Problematic With Each Of The NFL's 32 Team Names appeared first on The Babylon Bee.