My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Special Guest: Joel Pollak discusses his new book, Red November

Joel’s experiences following the Democrat primary candidates

Current definition of white supremacy

Drama within far left organization, Sleeping Giants

Visual persuasion perfection in Tucker’s McCloskey interview

Facial recognition errors and the innocent Michigan man

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1057 Scott Adams: Talking With Joel Pollack About His New Book Red November, Then Victim Mentality, Priorities, Persuasion appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.