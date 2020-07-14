Episode 1057 Scott Adams: Talking With Joel Pollack About His New Book Red November, Then Victim Mentality, Priorities, Persuasion

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Special Guest: Joel Pollak discusses his new book, Red November
- Joel’s experiences following the Democrat primary candidates
- Current definition of white supremacy
- Drama within far left organization, Sleeping Giants
- Visual persuasion perfection in Tucker’s McCloskey interview
- Facial recognition errors and the innocent Michigan man
