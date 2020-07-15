Episode 1058 Scott Adams PART1: Talking With Bjorn Lomborg About His Book False Alarm, Plus Ridiculous News

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Special Guest Bjorn Lomborg on his new book False Alarm

Why the Green New Deal is racist

Safety suggestions for reopening schools

Ivanka Trump’s alternative career paths

Professional non-fiction writers with limited talent stacks

The data analysis mistake that caused all the protests

