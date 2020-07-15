Episode 1058 Scott Adams PART2: Talking With Bjorn Lomborg About His Book False Alarm, Plus Ridiculous News

July 15, 2020
  • Special Guest Bjorn Lomborg on his new book False Alarm
  • Why the Green New Deal is racist
  • Safety suggestions for reopening schools
  • Ivanka Trump’s alternative career paths
  • Professional non-fiction writers with limited talent stacks
  • The data analysis mistake that caused all the protests

