DAGOBAH, OUTER RIM—Benny Hinn is one of the best-known miraculous healers in the galaxy. His powers are formidable -- but he hasn't yet completed his training. So, Hinn got in his private jet and flew to Dagobah to complete his training in the ways of the Force with Jedi Master Yoda.

