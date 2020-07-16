Bullish Price Pattern Detected for NTES

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart and the 50-Day EMA and 100-Day EMA for Apple, Inc. noting the stock’s 50-Day EMA is trading above the 100-Day EMA.

Today’s chart is for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES).

NetEase, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

The Daily Price Chart below shows that NTES has traded in a clear bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows since mid-March.

Track the Price Chart from lower left to the upper right…

This bullish trading pattern points to a further advance.

You see, typically stocks that make a series of two or more higher highs and higher lows reliably continue on in an upward trend.

But it’s important to note that strong stock rallies have pullbacks along the way.

These pullbacks present a buying opportunity for us.

Purchasing NTES after a 3% to 5% price pullback has provided a good entry point for the stock during this run and has produced a healthy return.

We’ll keep watching NTES as it tops its previous highs and waiting for price pullbacks.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

The Power of Options

On June 22, we highlighted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), noting that NFLX’s 1-Month Price has been trading above the 10-Month SMA since January.

If you happened to have purchased NFLX shares on that day, you’d already be up 15.5%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 157.5% in just under a months’ time!

That’s the power of options.

