U.S.—The popular internet comment response "This ain't it, chief," has been rightfully seen by many as problematic for years as it appropriates Native American culture in a derisive way, using the word "chief," which everybody knows is an offensive term. Native Americans have spent countless hours weeping since it was first coined.

