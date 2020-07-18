10 Safety Tips For Going Back To Church

Well, folks, unless you live in Communist countries like China or California, you can probably go back to church now. Playing hooky was fun while it lasted, but it's time to get out of our pajamas and head back into church. But the deadly coronavirus is out there. We won't have to worry about dying once it's gone, but as long as it's still here, we need to put safety over other, lesser things like liberty, life, property, and worship.

