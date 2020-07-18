Episode 1062 Scott Adams: Portland Fake Kidnappings, Fake News, Fake Studies, Fake Opinions, Fake Ellen, Real Coffee

July 18, 2020
Content:

  • “Jobs Not Mobs” retweeted by President Trump
  • Jason Miller’s interview on Smerconish
  • Violent riot at Chicago Columbus statue
  • RBG’s battle with liver cancer
  • Meat packers high rate of COVID…but low death rate
  • Ellen DeGeneres and disgruntled ex-employees

