MORTON, IL—Earlier this year, Devin Papendorf was glad that the weather got nicer, and his kids could go outside and play in the backyard instead of banging around inside the house. However, this ability to go outside directly led to the back patio door being left open several times a day. As a result, the father of four has said nothing but, “Shut the door!” to his children since spring.

