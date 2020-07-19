Episode 1063 Scott Adams: Cognitive Dissonance in Trump Haters, Mask Science, Protests

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Analyzing critic complaints about President Trump

Charles Barkley’s productive thoughts

Roger Stone radio interview controversy

My impression of Rachel Maddow and Alex Jones

