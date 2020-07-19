Episode 1063 Scott Adams: Cognitive Dissonance in Trump Haters, Mask Science, Protests

July 19, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Analyzing critic complaints about President Trump
  • Charles Barkley’s productive thoughts
  • Roger Stone radio interview controversy
  • My impression of Rachel Maddow and Alex Jones

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1063 Scott Adams: Cognitive Dissonance in Trump Haters, Mask Science, Protests appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,