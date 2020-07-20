My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Kamala Harris face

The “Cancel-Fly” buzzing around me, seeking stink

Chuck Todd, intentional HOAX promoter

Coronavirus results and leadership quality

Rob Smith: 5 Words to win the black vote

Kanye’s Harriet Tubman comment

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1064 Scott Adams: Kamala’s New Face, Kanye’s Campaign, How Trump is Doing on Coronavirus appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.