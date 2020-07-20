Kmele Foster on Why He Opposes Cancel Culture and the Anti-Capitalist Side of Black Lives Matter

Every week brings more people being censured, fired, or pushed to resign for some alleged instance of racism or sexism. Last week Harper's published a controversial letter signed by more than 150 people, including Salman Rusdie, J.K. Rowling, and Noam Chomsky, that warned "the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted."

One of the signatories of that letter was Kmele Foster, the co-founder of Freethink, a media company that showcases social and technological innovations; a co-host of the Fifth Column podcast; and an outspoken libertarian critic of Black Lives Matter, cancel culture, and political orthodoxy.

In this wide-ranging interview, Foster explains why he signed the Harper's letter, why he thinks that racism is not the primary factor for most African Americans' success or failure, and why libertarians need to be pushing individualism now more than ever.

Produced by Ian Keyser. Intro by John Osterhoudt.

