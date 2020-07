HOUSTON, TX—Melody Perry has had a lot more opportunities to discuss homeschooling with other moms lately, with many families forced to homeschool in the spring and deciding to continue with it in the fall. This has left Perry with a dilemma: How does she make it clear in each conversation that she already homeschooled before the pandemic?

