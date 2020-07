U.S.—Studies have shown teachers are the laziest people on the planet, only working nine months and doing absolutely nothing for three months of the year. What's more, when they do work, teachers wander into school at 7 and go home at 2, having done nothing all day but press play on Bill Nye the Science Guy VHS tapes.

