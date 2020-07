WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a powerful statement of democratic socialist love and compassion, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paused to tell a homeless man how lucky he is not to have to pay rent to evil landlords while walking to her swanky D.C. apartment this afternoon.

