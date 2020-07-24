Episode 1068 Scott Adams: Charlamagne Tha Racist, Biden, Schools Reopening, Trump Press Conference

July 24, 2020
  • Louie Gohmert’s resolution to ban the Democrat party
  • Teacher unions and systemic racism
  • Antifa, BLM, Dems are female run organizations
  • Mike Lee Joint Economic Committee conclusions
  • Mike Adams politically incorrect, forced retirement
  • Charlamagne Tha God scolds Joe Biden

