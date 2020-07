SUN VALLEY, CA—As Governor Gavin Newsom ordered churches to remain closed until death, suffering, disease, and sorrow have all passed away and there is no longer any risk associated with going outside, Pastor John MacArthur announced his church would be defying the order.

