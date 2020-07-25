Episode 1070 Scott Adams: Protests, Fake News Determining Elections, Sandmann Puts Fake News to Sleep

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

President Trump’s Executive Orders slash medication cost

Can Trump supporter victims sue media pushing HOAXES?

Senator Cotton’s anti-1619 Project bill

5G speeds will change civilization

Did China consulate support/fund BLM and Antifa?

The Queen of Dragons and her eunuch army

