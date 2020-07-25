Episode 1070 Scott Adams: Protests, Fake News Determining Elections, Sandmann Puts Fake News to Sleep

July 25, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • President Trump’s Executive Orders slash medication cost
  • Can Trump supporter victims sue media pushing HOAXES?
  • Senator Cotton’s anti-1619 Project bill
  • 5G speeds will change civilization
  • Did China consulate support/fund BLM and Antifa? 
  • The Queen of Dragons and her eunuch army

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1070 Scott Adams: Protests, Fake News Determining Elections, Sandmann Puts Fake News to Sleep appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,