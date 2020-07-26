My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Kanye for Kingmaker

Teacher Unions and DSA list their demands

How many HOAXES does Joe Biden believe?

Black lives matter more than White lives

Capitalizing both Black and White

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1071 Scott Adams: Protests, Riots, Biden the HOAX Parrot, Coronavirus, Teacher Unions, Calculating How Much BLM appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.