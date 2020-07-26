My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Kanye for Kingmaker
- Teacher Unions and DSA list their demands
- How many HOAXES does Joe Biden believe?
- Black lives matter more than White lives
- Capitalizing both Black and White
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1071 Scott Adams: Protests, Riots, Biden the HOAX Parrot, Coronavirus, Teacher Unions, Calculating How Much BLM appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.