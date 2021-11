Governor Newsom Enraged After Hearing Churches Singing Down In Whoville

July 27, 2020 | by Chris Future

SACRAMENTO, CA—Atop a cold peak near California's capital, Governor Gavin Newsom was enjoying the peace and quiet he'd earned by taking away everything fun in the state. But then, he heard something that made his blood run cold: singing!

The post Governor Newsom Enraged After Hearing Churches Singing Down In Whoville appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...