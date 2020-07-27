Joe Biden Seen Sniffing Cardboard Cutout Fans At Baseball Game

July 27, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Yesterday, aides went down into the basement to check on Joe Biden, deliver him a protein shake, and bring him a special surprise: season 3 of Matlock on VHS. They were horrified to find he had escaped, having left only a cryptic note reading "I'M BEING HELD HOSTAGE AND THEY'RE MAKING ME RUN FOR PRESIDENT AGAINST MY WILL PLEASE SEND HELP."

The post Joe Biden Seen Sniffing Cardboard Cutout Fans At Baseball Game appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...